Leaf collected nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Leaf stepped up with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) sidelined and amassed a career high in rebounding. With Sabonis likely to miss at least another game or two, Leaf is a good bet to earn double-digit minutes once again in Thursday's tilt with the Timberwolves.