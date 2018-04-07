Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Three points in loss
Leaf added three points (1-3 FG. 1-2 FT) and one rebound during Friday's 92-73 loss at Toronto.
Leaf's three points Friday were the first points he has scored since dropping seven points back on Mar. 17. The first-round pick out of UCLA is averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds across 52 games played during his rookie campaign.
