Leaf added three points (1-3 FG. 1-2 FT) and one rebound during Friday's 92-73 loss at Toronto.

Leaf's three points Friday were the first points he has scored since dropping seven points back on Mar. 17. The first-round pick out of UCLA is averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds across 52 games played during his rookie campaign.

