Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Playing time dwindling
Jackson finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three assists in 10 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' 131-122 win over the Thunder.
For the second straight game, Jackson came off the bench while coach Alvin Gentry shifted Jrue Holiday over from shooting guard to point guard. The move to the second unit has unsurprisingly come with a steady decline in playing time for the rookie, who has logged 22 minutes combined the past two games. Since his big 25-point explosion Feb. 2 in San Antonio, Jackson is shooting just 32.5 percent from the field. Jackson could be at risk of falling out of the rotation entirely if Elfrid Payton (ankle) is cleared to play in the Pelicans' first game out of the All-Star break Feb. 22 in Indiana.
