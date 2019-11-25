Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 points in return
Okafor provided 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Clippers.
Okafor returned from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury to record a solid line off the bench. Despite his strong statistical efforts, the 23-year-old posted a less-than-optimal minus-26 net rating. He continues to see a steady bench role for the Pelicans and is averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 17.8 minutes per game.
