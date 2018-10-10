Okafor (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Heat, Senior Broadcasting Manager/Studio Host for the New Orleans Pelicans, Daniel Sallerson reports.

Okafor's availability had been going back and forth, but Okafor informed media members following Wednesday's morning shootaround that he will not play Wednesday. He'll look to take part in the team's final preseason contest Thursday against the Raptors.

