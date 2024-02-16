Robinson-Earl signed a standard two-year NBA contract with the Pelicans on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Robinson-Earl was previously operating under a two-way contract and made 21 appearances for the Pelicans, averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game. Despite the promotion, his role will likely remain limited as long as Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance and Cody Zeller (knee) are available.