Alvarado is starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Alvarado will step into the starting lineup at point guard in place of CJ McCollum (ankle). Alvarado's last start dates back to Jan. 29 against the Bucks, when he finished with 18 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 29 minutes.
