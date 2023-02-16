Alvarado isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

CJ McCollum will replace Alvarado in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. Alvarado is averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.4 minutes across his previous 47 contests coming off the bench.