Alvarado will be re-evaluated in three weeks after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia.

Alvarado is far from guaranteed to retake the floor after his re-evaluation, but the team will at least measure where he's at when the date approaches. Without Alvarado available off the bench, the Pelicans will have to turn elsewhere for backup point guard duties. Among the options to see some added minutes are Kira Lewis, Dyson Daniels and Garrett Temple, while Josh Richardson could also slide over to point guard and open minutes for others.