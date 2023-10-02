Alvarado is hopeful to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 25, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The point guard suffered a right ankle sprain and was given a 2-3 week timetable on Sept. 28, so it's good to hear that he's still trending in the right direction. With CJ McCollum expected to run the point for the starting lineup, Alvarado will compete with Dyson Daniels for backup minutes.