Alvarado (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Alvarado left Tuesday's loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter due to right hip soreness but is now listed with a right oblique strain. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Boston, but depending on how severe the strain is, Alvarado may be looking at a multi-game absence. In Alvarado's stead, Jordan Hawkins could carve out meaningful minutes again, especially with Brandon Ingram (knee) sidelined for a few weeks.