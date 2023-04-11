Alvarado (leg) has been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he won't suit up for Wednesday's Play-In matchup against the Thunder and isn't expected to resume game action for at least one more week, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Alvarado hasn't played since Feb. 27 due to a stress reaction in his right tibia, but it appears he's making solid progress and could be available if the Pelicans secure a spot in the playoffs. However, given his lengthy absence, it may be a stretch to expect Alvarado to play his usual role right away if he is able to return at some point this season.