Nance posted 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Hawks.

Nance started the second half in place of a struggling Jonas Valanciunas, playing 29 minutes compared to Valanciunas' 19. This was Nance's second game in a row with a minutes workload in the 20s, so this is a trend to watch.