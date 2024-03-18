Nance (illness) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Nance and Herbert Jones (back/hip) are expected to play after missing Saturday's win over the Trail Blazers. In six March appearances, Nance has averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.0 minutes per game.