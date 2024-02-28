Nance logged four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 win over the Knicks.

Nance was quiet on both ends of the floor, continuing his underwhelming production of late. Despite playing at least 19 minutes in eight of the past 10 games, Nance has topped double-digits only once, adding a combined 11 steals and blocks in that time. As a player who is outside the top 200 for the season, Nance can be safely left alone outside of deeper formats.