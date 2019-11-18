Alexander-Walker registered 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 108-100 win over the Warriors.

With a slew of injuries leaving New Orleans with just nine available players, Alexander-Walker took advantage of the extra minutes and usage that was available. The Pelicans are off until Tuesday and could get some extra reinforcement for their game against the Trail Blazers, so the rookie's fantasy value could tail off significantly. Alexander-Walker was at least able to capitalize during the Pelicans' weekend back-to-back set, racking up 46 points (on 47.2 percent shooting from the field), 11 three-pointers, nine rebounds and seven assists between the two contests.