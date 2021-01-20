Alexander-Walker posted nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 118-102 loss to the Jazz.

With Lonzo Ball (knees) returning to the starting five after a three-game abasence, Alexander-Walker shifted back to a bench role, but he didn't see his playing time suffer much as a result. It's worth noting that the Pelicans deliberately planned to limit Ball's playing time in his first game back (he played 23 minutes), and the fact New Orleans was trailing by 22 entering the fourth quarter also may have pushed up Alexander-Walker's minutes count. Don't be surprised if Alexander-Walker's playing time falls closer to the 20-minute mark in Thursday's rematch with the Jazz, assuming that game is more competitive.