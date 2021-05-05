Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said April 24 that Alexander-Walker (ankle) has begun to ramp up his conditioning activity, but a target date for the second-year guard's return to the court hasn't been established, Oleh Kosel of TheBirdWrites.com reports.
Updates on Alexander-Walker have been scarce since he sustained a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in the Pelicans' April 4 win over the Rockets. While Alexander-Walker at least appears to be making progress in his recovery, his return shouldn't be considered imminent until the Pelicans provide word that he's taking part in full-court, full-contact practice. For what it's worth, Van Gundy indicated that Alexander-Walker is expected to play before the regular season ends April 16.
