Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Draws start Monday

Tolliver will draw the start for Monday's game against the Spurs, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Tolliver will take the place of Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup. Despite the change, it would not be surprising to see Johnson continue to take on a significant role off the bench, as he has averaged 11.7 more minutes per game than Tolliver so far this season. Tolliver is averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season on 42.4-percent shooting.