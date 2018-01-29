Tolliver scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

The points were a season high for the veteran wing, who'd only scored in double digits in three of the last 15 games heading into Sunday. Tolliver's solid performance could earn him more minutes and starts from coach Stan Van Gundy as he tried to find the lineup combination that will snap the Pistons' eight-game losing streak.