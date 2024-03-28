Cunningham notched 32 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cunningham scored more than one-third of the Pistons' total point haul in this 15-point loss to Minnesota, and the star floor general took a score-first approach in this one, as evidenced by the fact he only delivered two assists. Playing alongside Marcus Sasser in the backcourt might have led to that, but either way, expect Cunningham to continue producing as long as he remains available for an already-eliminated Detroit with roughly two weeks left in the regular season.