Cunningham (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Cunningham continues to pop up on Detroit's injury report due to left knee injury management. Jaden Ivey (knee) is also questionable, so if both of Detroit's usual starting guards are unavailable, Marcus Sasser could be in store for a leading role.
