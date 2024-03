Metu won't start Friday's game against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Metu drew another start Wednesday in Minnesota and posted eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. However, he'll head to the bench to make room for Troy Brown on Friday. Over his last five appearances (two starts), Metu has averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.