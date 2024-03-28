Metu totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Metu looked rough around the edges in the early stages of the game, and while he settled down as the game progressed, he wasn't much of a scoring threat. His contributions in peripheral categories were decent enough to salvage his fantasy output, but it would be surprising if Metu remains in the starting lineup when the Pistons take on the Wizards on Friday.