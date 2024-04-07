Metu ended Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Nets with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 43 minutes.

Metu took advantage of the fact the Pistons had a depleted frontcourt and made the most of this spot start, not missing a single shot from the field and rounding out his stat line with solid contributions in other categories. Metu has started just eight times this season, but he might have done enough in this one to remain in the first unit when the Pistons take on the 76ers on Tuesday.