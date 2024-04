Metu contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to Memphis.

Metu's performance Monday was the second time since March 20 that he scored in double digits. After completing a 10-day contract with the Pistons, the team signed Metu for the rest of the regular season. With Detroit, he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 26.1 minutes per game.