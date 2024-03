The Pistons signed Metu to a rest of season contract that includes a team option for 2024-25, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Metu will stay with Detroit for the remainder of the season after completing a 10-day contract with the team. Over his six appearances, including two starts, Metu is averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals. The 26-year-old forward should continue to be heavily featured in the Pistons' rotation down the stretch.