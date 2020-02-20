Pistons' Derrick Rose: Back in starting lineup
Rose is starting Thursday against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Reggie Jackson no longer with the team, Rose will reclaim his spot in the starting five. Across 10 starts this season, Rose is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.
