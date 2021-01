Rose (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Rose is tending to a sore left knee after playing 19 minutes off the bench Friday in the Pistons' 110-105 win over the Suns. The veteran is expected to step into an expanded role at point guard while Killian Hayes (hip) is sidelined indefinitely, but if Rose can't go Sunday, fill-in starter Delon Wright would likely absorb the bulk of the minutes at the position.