Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 28 points
Rose amassed 28 points (8-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers.
Rose topped 20 points for the fourth time in his last five games, continuing his impressive form of late. He is a top-70 player over the past two weeks and certainly looks to have plenty of spring in his step. He has missed just six games all season which is not a lot when you consider the rest factor for a lot of players in the league. His playing time is typically limited as a means of managing him but his production certainly warrants a roster spot in all formats.
