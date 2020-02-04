Pistons' Derrick Rose: Won't play Wednesday
Rose (hip) won't play Wednesday against Phoenix, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose, who's battling a left hip strain that he suffered in Sunday's matchup against Denver, will remain sidelined for a second straight contest. Reggie Jackson will presumably earn a second straight start and seize an increased role with Rose absent Monday.
