The Pistons announced Monday that Livers is expected miss six-to-eight weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is a brutal blow for Livers, as he had a lot to prove during training camp. With so much more depth in Detroit this season, Livers will struggle to crack the rotation, and this injury will set him back. He made 52 appearances for Detroit last year, averaging 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.