Pistons' Ish Smith: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Smith generated 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Thursday's 113-93 loss to the Lakers.
Smith's scoring haul led the second unit on the night and served as his second straight double-digit scoring effort. The veteran guard has had the hot hand for the majority of the season, and he's especially been locked in over his last three games. Factoring in Tuesday's effort, Smith is shooting 72.7 percent (16-for-22) over that span. While he's firmly behind Reggie Jackson on the point guard depth chart, a bench role that typically affords him minutes in the upper teens at a minimum and his ability to put points on the board keep him viable in deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
