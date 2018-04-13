Pistons' Ish Smith: Reliable contributor all season
Smith appeared in every game during the 2017-18 season with the Pistons while averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Smith was a reliable contributor at the point-guard position for the Pistons this season, as he improved upon his points-per-game average while also seeing his field goal percentage increase by almost five percent from last season. The Wake Forest product will be entering his final season of his three-year, $18 million contract signed with the Pistons in July 2016.
