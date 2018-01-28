Pistons' Ish Smith: Tallies 15 points Saturday
Smith recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Thunder.
Smith has seen solid minutes off the bench of late, as he came close to logging his second double-double in the past month. His efficiency allowed him to put up his usual modest point total while dishing nine dimes to teammates. The Pistons start Langston Galloway at one of the guard positions, but Smith has been solid off the bench that he may stay there and continue to receive starter's minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Successful offensive night in win•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 18 points in second start•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays well in Thursday's start•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Likely to fill in at point guard•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...