Pistons' Ish Smith: Tallies 15 points Saturday

Smith recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Thunder.

Smith has seen solid minutes off the bench of late, as he came close to logging his second double-double in the past month. His efficiency allowed him to put up his usual modest point total while dishing nine dimes to teammates. The Pistons start Langston Galloway at one of the guard positions, but Smith has been solid off the bench that he may stay there and continue to receive starter's minutes.