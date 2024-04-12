Duren is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to low back spasms.
Duren has been plagued by back spasms throughout the campaign, most recently missing three straight games at the end of March due to the issue. If Duren is downgraded to out, James Wiseman would likely start at center.
