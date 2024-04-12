Duren (back) will not play against Dallas on Friday.
Duren was unable to shake his questionable tag, but it's possible the Pistons are erring on the side of caution. With Duren sidelined, there could be a lot of opportunities for James Wiseman against the Mavericks.
