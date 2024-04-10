Duren finished Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the 76ers with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

Duren sat out of Saturday's contest against the Nets with a sprained left ankle, but the big man returned Tuesday and co-led the Pistons in rebounding with Chimezie Metu. Duren now has 43 double-doubles on the year, tied for seventh most in the NBA, and his 11.6 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the Association. Over his last 10 games, Duren has averaged 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 25.7 minutes per game.