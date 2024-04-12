Duren had 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Bulls.

Duren registered his 44th double-double of the season Thursday, which ties him with Nikola Vucevic for seventh most in the NBA. In what has been a lost season for the Pistons, Duren has proved to be a silver lining for the team and has emerged as a solid big man next to young guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Since March 1, Duren is averaging 13.3 points on 59.7 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 26.7 minutes per game.