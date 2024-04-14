Duren (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Antonio.

Duren will be sidelined for a second consecutive contest due to back spasms, marking the end of his 2023-24 campaign. The second-year center flashed talent when available with averages of 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game, but his rhythm was disrupted by a series of ankle and back injuries that limited him to 61 appearances. James Wiseman will likely pick up a start at center in Sunday's finale.