Grant entered COVID-19 protocols at Team USA camp on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Both Grant and Bradley Beal are currently in protocols, and it remains to be seen how much time each will miss. Charania notes that Grant has not tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely an encouraging sign with the start of Olympic play just over a week away. Even so, it's possible Grant's status for the start of the Olympics could be impacted. The Pistons forward went for two rebounds and three blocks in eight minutes of action during Tuesday's exhibition victory over Argentina.