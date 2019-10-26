Pistons' Jordan Bone: Will be active
Bone will be active for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Reggie Jackson (back) ruled out, Bone will be active for the first time and could serve as the third point guard behind Tim Frazier and Derrick Rose. Coach Dwane Casey also noted that Bruce Brown could see minutes at point guard.
