Bone totaled 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 129-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Bone made his first start with his new team and delivered an efficient scoring performance. He's averaging 16.4 points across 31 total appearances this season, so it's safe to assume he'll continue to see sizable usage with the Mad Ants.