Bone (groin) managed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's 135-125 loss to the Raptors 905.

Bone tied Justin Anderson and Tevin Brown with a team-high seven assists during his Fort Wayne debut. He'd previously been sidelined by a groin injury while playing for the Wisconsin Herd, but he appears to have put the issue behind him after logging 37 minutes Thursday.