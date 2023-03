Bone (knee) was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and dished two assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City.

Bone returned to action during the playoff opener after sitting out the regular-season finale, but he failed to make an impact in limited action. He started the G League season with Wisconsin before moving to Fort Wayne and made 38 total appearances, averaging 14.6 points while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.