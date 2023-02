Bone (undisclosed) logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during the Herd's 131-116 loss at Long Island on Monday.

Fortunately for Bone, he sat out only once because of his previous injury. He is averaging 5.9 assists across 13 G League games this year. At least until Lindell Wigginton (undisclosed) becomes available, Bone is expected to continue being a part of Wisconsin's starting backcourt.