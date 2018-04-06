Kennard will move into the starting five for the Pistons' final four games of the season, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

The Pistons announced earlier Friday that Reggie Bullock (knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the year, and coach Stan Van Gundy subsequently named Kennard the starter at shooting guard. The rookie has been a key piece in the rotation for nearly the entire season, and he's coming off of a 12-point, four-rebound, two-assist performance in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.