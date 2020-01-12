Pistons' Markieff Morris: Minor role in return

Morris (foot) logged 14 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Bulls, finishing with three points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal.

Morris wasn't particularly effective in his return to action, but the Pistons were likely just happy to have another healthy body in the frontcourt after he had missed the previous seven games. With Blake Griffin (knee) likely out for the season, Detroit has a permanent void in the starting five at power forward, but rookie first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya looks poised to stick on the top unit while the 14-26 Pistons presumably turn their attention to the future. Morris can be a free agent next summer if he declines his $3.36 million player option, so he wouldn't seem to have much of a place in Detroit's long-term plans.