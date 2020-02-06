Pistons' Markieff Morris: To remain out Friday
Morris (illness) is out Friday against the Thunder.
Morris will miss another game due to the flu, which should prompt Sekou Doumbouya, Christian Wood and Thon Maker to see extended minutes. Morris' next chance to suit up arrives Saturday against the Knicks.
