Plumlee was made inactive for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to right elbow bursitis, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Plumlee's absence for the game previously wasn't known, but the Pistons' official gameday report released shortly before the 8 p.m. tipoff provided an explanation for why he wasn't available. Isaiah Stewart picked up the start at center in Plumlee's stead. Plumlee should be viewed as day-to-day ahead of the second half of the Pistons' back-to-back set Friday in Boston.